LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A southern Indiana firefighter is headed to prison after pleading guilty to setting three fires last year.

William Desch was sentenced to 5 years behind bars.

He admitted to setting a home in Hanover, Indiana on fire three times.

Police say he helped the homeowner move things out of the house and then he lit paper towels and curtains on fire, waiting for the call to come in.

He returned two more times to light other things on fire.

Desch had been a firefighter for 4 years.

