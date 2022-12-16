'I can't go back' | Russian refugees seeking asylum talk about fleeing home

People who fled Russia seeking new life in the U.S. gathered with a Ukrainian woman in Westfield Friday.

WESTFIELD, Ind. — To look at the smiles and laughter exchanged at a small gathering in Westfield Friday afternoon, you couldn't tell that the people gathered there were basically strangers to each other.

"According to propaganda that's being sold in Russia, we're supposed to hate each other, but in reality we're not. We're here helping toward a common goal, peace in Ukraine," explained Alona Voitko, who is Ukranian but has lived in the United States for several years now.

If Alona was still living in Ukraine, the men and women who were laughing with her Friday would likely consider her the enemy. That's because the people she had gathered were all refugees from Russia, seeking asylum in the United States.

For most of them, like Alex and his wife Iana, they've only been in central Indiana for a few weeks with their 8-month-old baby daughter, Anna.

"I'm not going to ever go back. I want my child to have a good life here, a happy life," said Alex

He told 13News he had to leave Russia because he was about to be put in jail.

"Russia doesn't have freedom of speech and because of my views, everyone started to be against me and even neighbors were trying to watch my moves because of my views of what's going on," Alex said.

Around the room, everyone had a similar story.

"I can't go back. I would love to go back. I have family and friends. I love my country, but because of everything that's happening there I can't go back," said Dmitrii, who worked as a police officer in Russia.

Had he stayed there, Dmitrii said he would have been ordered to kill Ukrainians like Alona.

"I don't want to think about that. That's why I left. I don't want to think about that," he said.

Instead, Dmitrii's here in central Indiana, getting to know his fellow countrymen, like Ildar, who was also facing jail for his views against the war in UKraine.

"They call it special operations, not allowed to say it's a war," Ildar explained.

These refugees weren't afraid to speak up. They want the world to know what they've seen and gone through and why they left the only home they'd ever known.

"Before the war I stood up against the government and then when the war started, I continued to say things on Russian social media and I was beaten by people and I was told to walk and kind of be afraid for your family, so that was another straw for leaving," Anatolli, who's only been in the U.S. two months, said.

It hasn't been easy, being strangers in a strange land, dreaming of home.

"At home, I had everything and now I have nothing," said Alex.

These families know, though, the reality had they stayed. That's why they're thankful to be here.

"My dream is there is no war. That people lived and innocent people didn't die and everyone were happy and in unity," said Alex.