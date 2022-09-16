x
Indiana

Roll up those sleeves | Clarksville honors 'Rosie the Riveter' with art installation

The Clarksville Historic Preservation Commission raised over $130,000 for the art piece.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — "Rosie the Riveter" is an iconic image in the culture for the United States and women's labor.

Now, Clarksville is rolling up it's sleeves for her dedication.

The Clarksville Historic Preservation Commission (Clarksville HPC) unveiled a "Rosie the Riveter" art installation in Ashland Park along the banks of the Ohio River according to a press release.

Rose Will Monroe helped build B24 bombers during World War II when she was chosen to appear in a documentary to help sell war bonds. 

Monroe became a symbol of women's power and their contributions to the war effort.

She later married after the war and settled in Clarksville, Indiana where she died.

The Clarksville HPC launched a crowdfunding campaign to build the art piece, and more than $130,000 was raised.

The unveiling included Rosie reenactors, military vehicles and a color guard.

