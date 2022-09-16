Roll up those sleeves | Clarksville honors 'Rosie the Riveter' with art installation

The Clarksville Historic Preservation Commission raised over $130,000 for the art piece.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — "Rosie the Riveter" is an iconic image in the culture for the United States and women's labor.

Now, Clarksville is rolling up it's sleeves for her dedication.

The Clarksville Historic Preservation Commission (Clarksville HPC) unveiled a "Rosie the Riveter" art installation in Ashland Park along the banks of the Ohio River according to a press release.

Rose Will Monroe helped build B24 bombers during World War II when she was chosen to appear in a documentary to help sell war bonds.

Monroe became a symbol of women's power and their contributions to the war effort.

She later married after the war and settled in Clarksville, Indiana where she died.

Download the new WHAS11+ app on Roku or Fire TV for free!

The Clarksville HPC launched a crowdfunding campaign to build the art piece, and more than $130,000 was raised.

The unveiling included Rosie reenactors, military vehicles and a color guard.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.