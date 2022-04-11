Longtime New Albany City Councilman Robert Caesar passes away

Caesar was also a longtime business owner and played a vital role in guiding New Albany through the COVID-19 pandemic.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A longtime city councilman who served the City of New Albany has passed away.

According to the Floyd County Democratic Party, Robert “Bob” Caesar died on April 8 following a brief illness.

“Our party is deeply saddened by the passing of City Councilman Robert Caesar,” Chariman Adam Dickey said. “Bob, who was first elected to the city government in 2007, was a good friend known for his generous nature, warm spirit, and service to others. Our thoughts and prayers are with his son, Scott Caesar, and their family and friends during this time of grief and mourning.”

He was the former owner and operator J.O Endres Jewelers and was often known for being the voice and his district while working to make the New Albany community better for everyone.

Visitation for Caesar will be held at Kraft Funeral Service on Charlestown Road on Apr. 13 from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. His funeral will be held the following day at 10 a.m. at the funeral home chapel.

