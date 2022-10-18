New Albany's Riverview Tower comes down after nearly 50 years

New Albany Housing Authority says it's been through a lot, and it is time for something new.

NEW ALBANY, Ind. — The Riverview Tower apartments comes down after nearly five decades of providing housing to seniors and single families.

New Albany Housing Authority said the building has been through a lot, and it is time for something new.

Several people watched as New Albany's tallest building was destroyed.

The history behind the 48-year-old building brought Christopher Pavlick and his family to watch.

"I know the history of the building and I'm a little upset with NHA and how they're running their properties and that's what got me out here today," Pavlick said.

The Riverview Tower apartments went through a catastrophic fire three years ago which caused residents to live in poor conditions.

David Duggins who is the executive director at NAHA says it's time for a new beginning.

"It became unsafe and was not up to the HUD standards of what we wanted to provide for affordable housing in the community so it's time to move forward from this building,” he said.

Some like Daniel Donahues are wondering what will replace this building.

"And God knows what's going to take it's place when they clean it all up," he said.

If anything, Pavlick wants to see more luxury housing being brought to New Albany.

"There ain't too many luxury apartments here downtown, you know you want to bring money into this city," he said.

Duggins said there is a plan behind this demolition, and all the money received will be for more affordable housing across the city.

"It's important to know any funds that are achieved through that sell or positioning of this property go right back into affordable housing through our non-for-profit agency that we have at the housing authority," he said.

New Albany Housing Authority is clearing the way for a new beginning. Their plan is to invest more in affordable housing in the city over the next few years.

