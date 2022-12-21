Richmond PD getting new K-9 after Officer Burton's death, parents to cover training costs

Vohne Liche Kennels offered to donate the next K-9 to the department.

RICHMOND, Ind. — The Richmond Police Department is getting another K-9 and handler after Officer Seara Burton's death in September.

In a Facebook post, the department said it has selected a new K-9 handler, Officer Keifer Uphaus.

Uphaus and his new K-9 will receive training at Vohne Liche Kennels in Denver, Indiana. The training facility was "very moved" by Burton's passing and offered to donate the K-9 to the department.

The cost of Uphaus' and the dog's training will also be covered, thanks to a donation from Burton's parents.

"They had a deep desire to help carry on the excellence of our K9 program in Seara's memory," the department said.

Burton died Sept. 18, more than five weeks after she was critically injured in a shooting. She was surrounded by her family.

Burton was taken off life support on Thursday, Sept. 1, a little over three weeks after being shot at close range during a traffic stop. She was transferred to hospice care on Sept. 3.

Richmond PD retired Burton's K-9, Brev, in October. Det. Scott Glover had been caring for Brev since Burton was injured Aug. 10. At the time, she was helping other officers with a traffic stop. When Brev went to check 47-year-old Phillip M. Lee's moped, Burton went to talk to Lee. That's when he allegedly pulled out a gun and shot several rounds toward officers.