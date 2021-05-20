Investigators offer reward for information on Crawford County arson

Fire investigators say a fire was started at a home in Marengo May 18. They are offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ind. — According to a release from the Indiana Department of Homeland Security, fire investigators are seeking information on an arson case in Crawford County.

The fire was started at a home in the 300 block of Depot Street in Marengo May 18.

Investigators say witnesses saw a white man dressed in a black hooded-sweatshirt and black plans enter the house and leave after a fire had been started.

Indiana State Fire Marshal investigators are offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest of the person responsible for the fire.

Anyone with information about the fire is encouraged to call the Indiana Arson Hotline at 1-800-382-4628. Callers are not required to provide their name.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.