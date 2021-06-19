Kirk Mace spent 35 years serving as a Muncie police officer and his wife Deb was a recently retired Delaware County prosecutor's investigator.

MUNCIE, Ind. — A retired Muncie police officer and his wife, a retired prosecutor's investigator, have died from injuries they suffered in a motorcycle crash Sunday.

Delaware County Sheriff Tony Skinner said Sgt. Kirk Mace and his wife Deb were riding a motorcycle in rural Delaware County Saturday afternoon when they hit a vehicle that had pulled out in front of them.

They were both severely injured in the crash and on Saturday night they both died.

"The only tiny bit of relief I have is that they are not suffering anymore and are together again," said Delaware County Prosecuting Attorney Eric Hoffman.

Kirk retired after 35 years of service with the Muncie Police Department. He retired at the rank of sergeant. Deb had recently retired from the Delaware County Prosecutor's Office where she worked as an investigator.

"They were both very very well-liked and respected," Skinner said. "All of the law enforcement community is saddened by this and the sheriff's office will be ready to stand by for however we can help with the arraignments."

Hoffman worked with Deb. He described the couple as wonderful people and Deb as a great employee and friend.

"I am so saddened by what has happened it’s hard to think," Hoffman said. "But Kirk and Debbie Mace were loved by everyone. They were great people. Debbie was a great employee but more importantly, she was a great friend to me and everyone else in the office. This is a tough one and it is going to take quite a while to start the healing process."