Indiana daily COVID-19 updates

INDIANA, USA — This is blog contains daily updates on COVID-19 information for Indiana. The Indiana State Department of Health gives daily updates at noon. Gov. Eric Holcomb and other state officials provide more context every Wednesday at 2:30 p.m.

Indiana much like many states are seeing a big surge in coronavirus cases and a high positivity rate. Last week, Governor Eric Holcomb rolled back Phase 5 of reopening.

Holcomb cited several factors surrounding the state's response to the virus reaching critical points including hospitalized patients, new COVID-19 patients and the 7-day positivity rate being more than 10%.

Monday, November 16

The Indiana State Department of Health is reporting 5,218 new positive COVID-19 cases and 26 additional deaths. Since March, Indiana has recorded 256,744 positive cases and 4,686 deaths.