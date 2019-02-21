SOUTHERN INDIANA (WHAS11) -- A mile-long stretch of State Road 3, near Scottsburg, Ind., could soon be getting renamed after a Charlestown Police Department officer was killed in the line of duty.

The Indiana Statehouse is still deciding whether or not they want to name the section of road the "Sgt. Ben Bertram Memorial Mile."

Bertram was killed on this stretch of road in a crash back in December.

He was a nine-year veteran of the Charlestown Police Department.

RELATED:

‘Indiana Going Blue’ for Sgt. Ben Bertram

Boy raises money in honor of fallen officer with lemonade stand

Clark County Fraternal Order of Police holding fundraiser to benefit Sgt. Bertram’s family

Final goodbye held for Charlestown, Ind. Officer Bertram

Suspect facing four felonies after chase killed Charlestown police officer





►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.