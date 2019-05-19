JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WHAS11) – Hours after the Jeffersonville house explosion, debris can be found blocks away from where the incident happened.

Blocks away from where the explosion happened, many are beginning to locate belongings including family photos and personal letters.

User @travis_sentale on Twitter posted a message urging residents in the Capitol Hill neighborhood to help get items back to people affected by that explosion.

One of the letters found was from a child named Brooklyn who thanked a “Mr. Phillips” for putting up a stage.

Officials say one person has died after the explosion and two others remain at the hospital with serious injuries.

Officials have not yet determined a cause.

A viewer finds photos of a family hours after a deadly house explosion in Jeffersonville, Indiana.

If you have any photos that you've found belonging to those affected by the house explosion, reach out to us at web@whas11.com or assign@whas11.com.

