EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WTHR) – A rescue dog is back in Evansville after being found nearly 2,000 miles away in Los Angeles!

It Takes a Village No-Kill Rescue in Evansville has been posting about the dog's journey on their Facebook page.

The white pit bull named Kisska was first adopted from It Takes a Village back in 2013 and now seven years later, the rescue got a call from a shelter in Los Angeles, thanks to a microchip.

Somehow, Kisska ended up at the Los Angeles shelter as a stray.

"When we rescue a dog, we commit to it for life!" It Takes a Village wrote on Facebook.

The rescue was able to connect with a trucker who was headed to Indiana to help bring Kisska home.

The trucker and his wife let Kisska catch a ride in the cab of their semi all the way from LA to Evansville.

RELATED: Kentucky puppy ‘drafted’ to play in Puppy Bowl XVI

RELATED: Purrr-fect: Here are the best animal stories from 2019

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.