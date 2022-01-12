In a post on his Facebook page, Hollingsworth said, "You deserve a Member of Congress totally and completely focused on the 9th District."

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — Rep. Trey Hollingsworth will not run for reelection in Indiana's 9th District. He has held the office since being elected in 2016.

In a post on his Facebook page, Hollingsworth said, "You deserve a Member of Congress totally and completely focused on the 9th District, and, though I have remained committed to that promise these three terms, now I will fight for you and us in different ways."

Hollingsworth released a full statement to the IndyStar.

In it, he said he had made a pledge to limit his terms as "serving the public wasn't intended to be a career by our founders."

Hollingsworth goes on to take aim at what he calls a broken Washington.

"The problem of politicians using their office to catapult themselves to another office, to a Committee assignment, or to a high-paying lobbying job is the misaligned incentive that tears at the most fundamental promise of democracy: elected officials represent electorates. In other words, you elect me, and I will represent your interests," Hollingsworth said.

As I contemplate how I can work for you in new and better ways in the future, I won't run for reelection this year. You...

Hollingsworth points to what he said were his achievements while in office: "voting against bad budgeting, reckless spending and overregulation."

Hollingsworth said he hopes Congress passes strict lobbying bans and focuses on the people being represented.

You can read his full statement here.