Rep. Greg Pence criticized for racist items sold at his mall

EDINBURGH, Ind. — U.S. Rep. Greg Pence is coming under criticism for allowing the sale of objects with racist depictions of African Americans at a sprawling antiques mall he owns with his wife. 

The issue has taken on particular significance amid a national reckoning on race. 

The Exit 76 Antique Mall in Edinburgh, Indiana, has more than 4 million items for sale by the merchants who rent booths from the Pences. 

Sprinkled throughout the mall are dozens of objects that trade in Jim Crow-era caricatures and stereotypes. 

Pence's Democratic challenger drew attention to the objects recently. 

Through a spokesperson, the Republican congressman told The Star Press that he “is not engaged in the active management” of the mall. 

Greg Pence is the vice president’s older brother. 

