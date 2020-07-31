Rep. Greg Pence criticized for racist items sold at his mall

Through a spokesperson, the Republican congressman told The Star Press that he “is not engaged in the active management” of the mall.

EDINBURGH, Ind. — U.S. Rep. Greg Pence is coming under criticism for allowing the sale of objects with racist depictions of African Americans at a sprawling antiques mall he owns with his wife.

The issue has taken on particular significance amid a national reckoning on race.

The Exit 76 Antique Mall in Edinburgh, Indiana, has more than 4 million items for sale by the merchants who rent booths from the Pences.

Sprinkled throughout the mall are dozens of objects that trade in Jim Crow-era caricatures and stereotypes.

Pence's Democratic challenger drew attention to the objects recently.

Through a spokesperson, the Republican congressman told The Star Press that he “is not engaged in the active management” of the mall.

Greg Pence is the vice president’s older brother.

