DELPHI, Ind — Relatives of two teenage girls slain in northern Indiana in 2017 are holding a food drive and a pet supply donation drive to mark the three-year anniversary of their unsolved slayings.

The (Lafayette) Journal & Courier reports the donation drive will be held Thursday evening at Delphi United Methodist Church.

Thirteen-year-old Abigail Williams and 14-year-old Liberty German were killed in February 2017 after they went hiking near their northern Indiana hometown of Delphi. The case remains unsolved, but authorities say they continue to receive tips.

Authorities have released sketches of the suspected killer.

