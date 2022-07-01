Reckless drivers around Work Zone prompts Clarksville to plan semi-permanent barriers

Communications Director Ken Conklin says not only have drivers been ignoring posted detour signs and speeding, but have even driven through yards.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Clarksville will soon be focusing on reckless driving around a Work Zone.

Communications Director Ken Conklin says there have been reckless drivers along Lincoln Drive where a crew is trying to replace an outdated sewer pump station.

He says not only have drivers been ignoring posted detour signs and speeding, but have even driven through yards to get around the construction.

Dan Cristiani Excavating Superintendent Rick Whistler says it's a dangerous job when traffic and people are trying to fly by.

“A lot of people don’t understand that this is tough work, its hot in the summer and cold in the winter and we work long hours to get jobs done,” Whistler said.

Now, Clarksville will install semi-permanent barriers, and Clarksville Police will be increasing patrols in the area Conklin said.

“As far as going around barricades or driving on public property or private property for that matter, it won’t be tolerated,” said Detective Corporal John Miller. “We don’t want to give tickets at all, that’s not our goal out here, but we want people to operate their vehicles safely, especially in work zones.”

Miller says there will be higher fines in the area, and drivers could face serious charges if they hit and injure someone working at the site.

