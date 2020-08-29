New Albany police need help locating missing woman

Rebecca Hoover, 38, was last seen Aug. 2 in New Albany. Anyone with information is asked to contact NAPD.

NEW ALBANY, Ind. — The New Albany Police Department is looking for the public's help to locate a missing woman.

NAPD says 38-year-old Rebecca Hoover has been missing since Aug. 2. She is described as a 5-foot-8 white woman who weighs approximately 200 lbs.

Police say facts around Hoover's disappearance are unknown and no speculation is being made pertaining to her safety.

Anyone with information is asked to call New Albany Police Criminal Investigations Division at 812-948-5317 or the anonymous tip-line at 812-948-NAPD.

