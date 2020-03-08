Real-Time Updates: Indiana reports 582 new cases, 5 new deaths

A total of 2,780 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of five over the previous day.

INDIANAPOLIS — Like many states, including Kentucky, Indiana is seeing an increase in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations. Here are the latest numbers that we will update daily in this story.

Monday, August 3

The Indiana State Department of Health announced that 582 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 with 68,433 total Indiana residents now known to have the novel coronavirus.

A total of 2,780 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of five over the previous day. Another 200 probable deaths have been reported in people who died with COVID-19 symptoms that were never verified by a test.

As of today, more than 39 percent of ICU beds and nearly 85 percent of ventilators are available across the state.

To date, 775,482 tests for unique individuals have been reported to ISDH, up from 769,043 on Sunday.

