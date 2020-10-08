Real-time updates: Indiana reports 673 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths

The Indiana State Department of Health is reporting 673 new cases of COVID-19.

INDIANAPOLIS — Like many states, including Kentucky, Indiana is seeing an increase in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations. Here are the latest numbers that we will update daily in this story.

Monday, August 10

The Indiana State Department of Health is reporting 673 new cases of COVID-19. It is the first time in the past five days that Indiana has reported fewer than one thousand new cases. The new cases put Indiana at a total of 74,992. The positivity rate average over the past seven days is holding at 7.5 percent.

The state is also reporting three more deaths for a total of 2,838 since the start of the pandemic.

Parents of Avon High School students got a message Sunday night about a big change next week.

Monday school will be in session as normal. Then on Tuesday, the high school will be virtual learning only for everyone for the rest of the week.

The message to families says there have been five confirmed COVID-19 cases at the high school, so the school district will take this time to figure out how to handle things moving forward, whether it's a hybrid approach or e-learning completely.

Below is the full statement on Avon High School's website:

Avon Schools is committed to making adjustments as needed to best meet the needs of our students. Beginning Tuesday, August 11th, Avon High School will transition to e-Learning for the remainder of the week. Students will attend in-person on Monday, August 10th and then work with their assigned teachers for the remainder of the week at home. ACSC administrators will use this time to continue to review and finalize options for a hybrid approach at Avon High School. A hybrid schedule will allow for fewer students in the school by using both in-person and online instruction. We are planning to utilize a hybrid schedule for the weeks of August 17th and August 24th. It is our current plan to transition back to fully in-person instruction at AHS beginning on August 31st. At this time, no adjustments in school schedules are occurring at any other Avon schools and they will continue in-person instruction next week as scheduled.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.