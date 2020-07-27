Real-time updates: Indiana reports 561 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more

The Indiana State Department of Health reported that there are 561 new cases of coronavirus in the state, totaling nearly 63,000 cases.

INDIANAPOLIS — Like many states, including Kentucky, Indiana is seeing an increase in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations. Here are the latest numbers that we will update daily in this story.

Monday, July 27

The Indiana State Department of Health reported that there are 561 new cases of coronavirus in the state, totaling nearly 63,000 cases. Three more Hoosiers have died from the virus.

Just under 9 percent of COVID-19 cases are positive in the state.

Governor Eric Holcomb's executive order, mandating masks in the Hoosier state, begins Monday, July 27.

State and local health departments will be responsible for enforcing compliance through education about the importance of wearing face coverings. The executive order does not include criminal penalties.

Here are the situations where Hoosiers will now be required to wear a mask when the mandate takes effect:

-Masks must be worn by anyone over the age of 8 when in indoor spaces, using public transportation or outside when you're not socially or physically distanced from someone who isn't in your household.

-All students who are in third grade or above will be required to wear a mask at school. All children are required to wear a face-covering while on a school bus.

-Masks are also required for co-curricular and extra-curricular activities, with exceptions for strenuous physical activity.

-Exceptions will be made for medical purposes, strenuous physical activity, eating and drinking. Masks will be strongly recommended for those ages 2-7.

Holcomb said the decision came due to a spike in cases not only in Indiana but the surrounding states.

Holiday World will require guests to wear masks upon entry to the park and in any indoor areas beginning Monday, July 27 to comply with the newly signed statewide executive order.

Once inside the park, visitors can remove their face masks in outdoor areas as long as they are able to socially distance.

The park has also asked visitors to get a HoliCash wristband or use Apple Pay or Android Pay for touchless payment options.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.