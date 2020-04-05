INDIANAPOLIS —

Monday, May 4

Noon

Indiana has 583 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, totaling more than 20,000 cases. ISDH is also reporting 19 more deaths as the state entered Stage 2 to reopening the economy. Those deaths occurred between April 30 and May 3.

There are 1,151 deaths statewide.

Marion County had the most new cases with 154.

Other counties with more than 10 new cases were

Allen (46)

Carroll (15)

Cass (78)

Elkhart (13)

Hamilton (21)

Hendricks (10)

Howard (11)

Johnson (12)

Lake (61)

Madison (11)

St. Joseph (10)

Steuben (15)

Tippecanoe (29)

White (14)

About 18 percent of Hoosiers who have been tested, have tested positive for the virus. A total of 113,297 have been administered.

The Big Ten Conference announced it would be extending its suspension on all organized team activities until June 1.

The conference previously canceled all spring sports through the end of the academic year and announced a moratorium on all on and off-campus recruiting for the "foreseeable future."

RELATED: Indiana begins Phase 2 of reopening: Here's what is opening and what remains closed

RELATED: Governor Holcomb details plan to reopen Indiana in 5 stages amid COVID-19 crisis

RELATED: Indiana governor apologizes after selfie shows him without mask, violating social distancing

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.