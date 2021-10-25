Health inspectors confirm multiple visits to a Jeffersonville Rally's, here's what their documents reveal

Clark Co. Health Department releases health inspection and complaint records for Rally's after workers make claims of unsanitary conditions.

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — Documents obtained by WHAS11 News show the Clark County Health Department has visited the Rally's on East 10th street several times this year.

The most recent visit was on Monday. Two days after workers allegedly walked out and made claims on a handwritten note of unsanitary conditions.

The sign was posted on the drive-thru sometime Saturday night.

Health officials reported some dirt and debris found on the ground in the back shed. In regards to claims about pest infestation, the inspector noted there was no pest activity was found. Additionally, the documents show the last control treatment was conducted on October 13th.

Another treatment was scheduled for Monday and the inspectors found "no further concern" based on the follow-up walk-through.

But inspections the department shared with WHAS11 from earlier this year, did show violations.

Back in July, health inspectors say at least one person and a dog were living in a shed on the property. And on September 1st, health inspectors found evidence of mice in the employee bathroom and around the kitchen and a live cockroach.

WHAS11 called the district manager at the Rally's for comment on the walkout, he said "he had no comment," but gave us another number to call.

We reached out and have not gotten a response.

