Cardinals take Purdue speedster Rondale Moore with No. 49 pick

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The Arizona Cardinals added a speedy playmaker to help young quarterback Kyler Murray, taking Purdue receiver Rondale Moore with the No. 49 pick.

The 20-year-old Moore will join an impressive Cardinals receivers group that includes three-time All-Pro DeAndre Hopkins, recently acquired free agent A.J. Green and Christian Kirk.

Arizona could also still have Larry Fitzgerald, though the team still isn’t sure if the veteran will return for his 18th season.

