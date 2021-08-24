'Purdue Pete' named creepiest college mascot in America

It seems Purdue fans are aware of their beloved Purdue Pete's reputation, and they're okay with it.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue University's iconic mascot "Purdue Pete" has been crowned the creepiest mascot in the NCAA topping the University of Louisiana's mascot the 'Cayenne' and Oklahoma State University's 'Pistol Pete.'

So, what makes Purdue Pete so scary? Well, Quality Logo Products Blog says it's the wide-open eyes with a blank stare, intimidating facial expression, and disproportionately large head.

Purdue Pete just doesn't stare into your soul, he stares into your soul's soul. pic.twitter.com/VUVx5ugV49 — Spaghetti Westerner 🧮 (@p1_done) August 23, 2021

Purdue Pete has changed a lot over the years. Notably in 2011 when the school decided to redesign the frightening mascot to something more... friendly.

They tried to replace him with a handsome, totally not creepy dude, once. — New Purdue Pete (@NewPurduePete) August 24, 2021

I heard Purdue Pete was in the news today! You go Pete as being in the news today means the others wish they had thought of it! Boiler up! pic.twitter.com/piJbOPm9dL — Eric McKay (@McKayEric) August 24, 2021

But, the Boilermakers weren't fans of the university's decision and instead campaigned for Pete's return. The move even prompted a Facebook campaign to save the old mascot that garnered nearly 5,000 fans.

When Pete was returned to action, former Athletic Director Morgan Burke said, "the fans have spoken."

It seems fans are not only aware of Purdue Pete's creepiness, but they're proud of it and, naturally, they had some fun with the announcement on Twitter.

I’m too busy losing sleep over seeing Purdue Pete’s face . pic.twitter.com/9TiySn00mS — Mathieu St. Thomas (@MathieuRegan17) August 23, 2021

y̴͇͆ö̴͙́̏ù̴͓͝ ̷̩̍͛ḳ̸̌n̵̪̓͝ȯ̷͉͈ẅ̴͔ ̵͈̳̓̿n̵͓̅o̴͖̫̅̓t̴̖͙͌̓h̷̞̖̿i̷̧̾n̷͎͗͑g̶̖̐̆ ̶̧̅o̷̘̊͑f̴͖͂͝ ̸͈̆ț̵̀́ͅh̴͈̻̚̚e̶̻͋ ̴̥͋d̷̮͋̈́a̸̺̾͘r̷̛̬͘k̴͍͊n̵̖̗̂ẻ̶̯̪̚s̵̢͂͂s̵̹̉.̷̦̭̓.̶̡̲̋.̵̰̱͛͛p̶̻̅̾u̶̩̻̅r̶͔̈́d̷͙̓u̸̟̖̔͘ȩ̴̙̓ ̸̲̔̍p̸̮̳̿e̵̦̍̚t̸̞̬́̾ę̷̭̌ — rex volcanø (@RexVolcano) August 23, 2021





Here's a breakdown of the other top 10 creepiest mascots for your viewing pleasure:

2. Cayenne- University of Louisiana at Lafayette

University of Louisiana Lafayette- Cayenne pic.twitter.com/mvgi20XUoq — Nicole Ungaro (@Nmungaro24) October 5, 2019

3. Pistol Pete- Oklahoma State University

4. Stanford Tree- Stanford University

@smileyradioshow how is Purdue Pete more creepy than the standard tree? pic.twitter.com/q64MSwxwdQ — Alli Lamb (@greatestfan1001) August 24, 2021

5. Demon Deacon- Wake Forest University

6. Nittany Lion- Pennsylvania State University

HAPPY FIRST DAY OF CLASSES, PENN STATERS! 💙 📚 pic.twitter.com/uqqUJLcMcY — The Nittany Lion (@NittanyLion) August 23, 2021

7. Sparky the Sun Devil- Arizona State University

Good luck this school year, Sun Devils! 🤓 pic.twitter.com/mwKeWAdgoh — Arizona State Sun Devils (@TheSunDevils) August 19, 2021

8. Tony the Landshark- University of Mississippi

Say hello to the new Ole Miss mascot, Tony the Landshark



He is presumably a nice shark and not a mindless eating machine pic.twitter.com/AJ4mK75IAQ — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) September 1, 2018

9. Hey Reb!- University of Nevada, Las Vegas

10. Boko the Bobcat- Texas State University