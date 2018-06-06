LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A middle school student accused of opening fire inside a classroom outside of Indianapolis will not be charged as an adult.

Prosecutors filed charges against the 13-year-old calling him a “delinquent child”, meaning he committed crimes that would be a felony or misdemeanor if committed by an adult.

The shooter, whose name will not be released, is accused of shooting his West Noblesville School classmate Ella Whistler 7 times and their teacher, Jason Seaman three times.

Prosecutors say the case cannot be heard in adult court because no one was killed.

Seaman was hailed a hero for stopping the shooting before more students could be hurt.

© 2018 WHAS-TV