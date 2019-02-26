(INSIDE EDITION) -- An 11-year-old boy has been taken into police custody after allegedly shooting his state trooper dad at their Indiana home, officials said.

Matt Makowski, 46, was rushed to the hospital after being shot once in his lower body about 11:08 p.m. Thursday in his Granger house, the St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office said.

“After conducting numerous interviews and gathering evidence at the scene, Trooper Makowski’s juvenile son has been detained,” the prosecutor’s office said in a statement.

The 11-year-old boy, who is not being identified because he is a minor, has been detained at the Juvenile Justice Center on a preliminary charge of attempted murder, pending review by the juvenile authorities at the prosecutor’s office, officials said.

Makowski, who was off duty at the time of the shooting, underwent surgery and was first listed in semi-stable condition. He has since been moved out of the Intensive Care Unit and his condition seems to be improving, the prosecutor’s office said.

Makowski’s son is expected to appear in court Monday for a detention hearing.

Prosecutors have seven business days after a juvenile is taken into custody to file a petition alleging delinquency.

The St. Joseph’s County Prosecutor’s Office has so far not filed such a petition, but it is under prosecutorial review, authorities said.

Further details surrounding the shooting were not immediately clear.

Officers with the St. Joseph County police responded to the Makowski home for a welfare check one week before the shooting, according to WSBT-TV. Several people familiar with the boy told reporters his behavior at times was concerning.

“The behavior out of that child has escalated throughout the years,” an unidentified neighbor told WSBT-TV, saying her own child has had problems with the boy. “I’ve seen how he can twist from being happy and playing like a team – a little baseball in the front yard to wanting to kill somebody and hit them and knock them to the ground bloody and bruised.”

The neighbor claimed the Department of Child Services became involved with the boy after a particularly serious fight between him and another child in the neighborhood.

“Nothing is working, so I beg for the prosecutors to actually get involved and get this under control before we are sitting in a bigger funeral,” the woman said.