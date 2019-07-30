SALEM, Ind. (WHAS11) – There will not be any charges against the officer who shot and killed a suspect near the Fairgrounds.

The Washington County prosecutor said Officer Joey Wheeler used reasonable force and followed his training and protocol in the July 3 shooting that killed Mark Naugle.

Naugle had refused to drop a hammer and the 20-year veteran police officer fired at him.

Police were called to the Fairgrounds on reports of a suspicious person.

