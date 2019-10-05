INDIANA (WHAS11) – The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office says the two men who were arrested after the shooting of two Clark County judges in Indianapolis will not be facing charges, at this time.

Prosecutor Terry Curry released this statement:

“We have received the results of the investigation conducted to date, including video retrieved from surveillance cameras. At this time, we have determined that additional investigation must be completed before we can make a charging decision in the matter.”

Alfredo Vazquez, 23, and Brandon Kaiser, 41, were arrested for the shootings of Andrew Adams and Bradley Jacobs on May 1.

Adams and Jacobs were shot in the parking lot of an Indianapolis White Castle during a judicial conference in Indianapolis.

Witnesses said the two were involved in some sort of confrontation with Vazquez and Kaiser in the parking lot. The confrontation resulted in shots being fired, and the judges were taken to the hospital where they continue to recover.

Again, the prosecutor's office said additional time to investigate is needed before charges can be made in this case.

