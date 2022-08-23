Holiday World launches $6.7 million employee housing project

The Compass Commons building can house up to 136 employees and includes a kitchen, living room common areas and onsite laundry facility.

SANTA CLAUS, Ind. — Holiday World & Splashin' Safari will now be able to welcome students from around the world to work at the theme park thanks to a $6.7 million employee housing project.

The Compass Commons will house up to 136 Holiday World team members. The employees must be at least 18 years old and live more than 50 miles away from the parks to be eligible.

Leah Koch-Blumhardt represents the fourth generation in her family to own Holiday World. She said students around the world have wanted to work for the holiday-themed park, but couldn't because they didn't offer employee housing.

"This is a long-requested project," she said. "We're excited that the addition of Compass Commons is going to attract a new pool of enthusiastic talent."

Holiday World has transported employees from Evansville, Owensboro and other surrounding cities since 2009. Around 30% of team members use this program which will continue for the foreseeable future, according to the press release.

The new employee housing, just a 6-minute drive from the Holiday World entrance, will have communal kitchen and living spaces and an onsite laundry facility, according to a Holiday World press release.

All team member rooms will accommodate multiple occupancy, each floor will have a common restroom and shower facilities, with private locking stalls.

Holiday World's website states the weekly rate to stay at Compass Commons is $105, which will be payroll deducted.

Park Officials expect to welcome the first Compass Commons residents May 2023. Prospective team members may fill out a form online to show their interest in living in Holiday World's new employee housing.

“We’ve always been one of the friendliest parks in the world, and our new Team Member housing will ensure our spot at the top,” Koch-Blumhardt said.

