Need a professional mover? Experts say start looking early

One of the many professional moving companies in desperate need of truck drivers is offering extensive benefits plus a $100,000 salary for long-distance drivers.

INDIANAPOLIS — Like so many others, the professional moving industry is feeling the effects of a truck driver shortage.

“One of the biggest challenges we’re seeing is driver recruiting and driver retention,” said Chuck Kuhn, President and CEO of JK Moving and Storage Services, the nation’s largest independent moving and storage company.

And it’s hitting at a time when they’ve never been busier.

“We’re seeing business volumes I’ve never seen in forty years,” he told 13News.

Kuhn said he believes lower mortgage rates and the ability to work remotely have motivated people to pack up and move “all over the nation at a pace we've never seen before.”

How badly do they need drivers?

“On top of our benefits packages, profit sharing, 401(k) and paid vacation, we're guaranteeing our long-distance drivers a minimum $100,000 a year salary,” said Kuhn. “We have an immediate need to add 100 drivers, today. Literally, with the business volumes and growth we're seeing, we could add 100 drivers to our fleet and keep them busy today.”

If you’re planning to hire a moving company, experts suggest doing your research early.