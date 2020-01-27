BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — An Indiana University associate professor arrested last summer while protesting against a farmers’ market vendor alleged to have ties to a white supremacist group has taken a step toward filing a civil lawsuit against the city of Bloomington.

Attorneys for Cara Caddoo recently filed a tort claim seeking compensation of at least $500,000.

That filing signals that she may sue over her July arrest at the Bloomington Community Farmers’ Market.

The Herald-Times reports that Caddoo was arrested on a preliminary charge of misdemeanor trespass after holding a protest sign in front a vendor’s booth. Prosecutors did not charge her in that incident.