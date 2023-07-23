Ahead of near-total abortion ban, pro-choice supporters hold rally outside Indiana Statehouse

Ahead of Indiana's near-total abortion ban, pro-choice supporters rallied at the Indiana Statehouse on Saturday.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana's near-total abortion ban is expected to take effect in about 10 days on Aug. 1. This comes after the state supreme court struck down an injunction against the ban ruling the law does not violate Indiana's constitution.

That's why a group of pro-choice supporters marched outside of the Indiana Statehouse on Saturday. With the near-total ban on abortion approaching, they want to let lawmakers know they are not discouraged.

"Abortion should be decided between a woman, her faith, and her family. They should be able to make a decision whenever they want and wherever they want without government interference," said Noah Thomas.

It's an interference that some women like Savannah Heart never thought they would see in their lifetime.

"I thought we would always have rights to bodily autonomy. I thought we would always have access to decide what we wanted for our future. I thought we would always have the right to life liberty and the pursuit of happiness," said Heart.

Thomas said that sentiment is exactly why he was there.

"I can't just stand here while women's rights are taken away fundamentally from them," said Thomas.

He said he marched for all the powerful women in his life that taught him to use his voice.

"We are hoping to use our voices not only to educate voters but to inform them that 2024 will be a pivotal year, not only nationally but for Indiana as well. What direction do we want Indiana to go in? Do we want to keep going backward for another 50 years? Or do we want to be up in today's society?"

They know change won't happen overnight, but as they prepare to march into the unknown next month, they said they're ready to turn up the heat.

"It's unacceptable. We need to stand up and show our lawmakers and continue showing them that this is not what we want. We are unhappy and we are going to keep coming out and fighting because they'll never win," said Thomas.