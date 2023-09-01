Discussion over book depicting same-sex marriage read to children takes heated turn at Floyd County Library

“Prince & Knight” has been surrounded by controversy after the book was read to kids ages 4 to 6 during a recent story time at the library.

Example video title will go here for this video

NEW ALBANY, Ind. — “Excuse me, please be respectful.”

It was a call to order after a board of trustees meeting, that brought out more than 100 people at the Floyd County Library in New Albany, took a heated turn.

The meeting happened after a book depicting same-sex marriage was read aloud at Galena Library during a story time geared towards kids four to six-years-old last week.

“Prince & Knight” tells the story of a prince who fell in love with a knight after they slayed a dragon together. The couple then gets married.

“They are beginning to be robbed of their innocence and their childhood. As a grandparent and responsible adult, I have strong objections to this book and to this agenda," one person who opposes the book said.

Another speaker added, “Inclusion in literature is literally lifesaving. Children need to be able to see themselves in the books that are read.”

Susan Hunt said she was there for the story time in question.

“I was in shock. I just did not know exactly what to do,” she said.

She explained that her six-year-old granddaughter should not have been exposed to the LGBTQ community.

“We believe in the Bible that a man and a woman should marry – parents can choose whether they want their children to see or read,” Hunt said.

Like others, Hunt said she wants more time than the library’s new policy allows. It gives parents 10 minutes to preview the book that will be read at story time.

Supporters said wanting to know what your child is hearing isn’t the problem, erasure is.

“There are children in that school that have two dads or have two moms, and I want those kids to be represented,” Gina Brown, a former teacher, said. She also said her child is non-binary and so she knows the importance of representation

“If you’re getting rid of a book, you’re getting rid of a discussion and acknowledgement that people actually exist," Andrew Rosenbarger said.

Most who oppose the book and similar LGBTQ literature said that the library should give them 24-hour notice before story time. The library's current policy gives a 10-minute notice.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.