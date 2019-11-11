JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — Temperatures are dropping across Kentuckiana, and that quick drop could cause some issues for cars.

Auto experts in Jeffersonville suggest testing a few things to get your car winter ready.

"Probably the first thing would be your battery," said Art Geahr, the owner of Jeffersonville Auto Repair. "A battery is different at 50 degrees than it is at minus 20."

So to make sure you're not stuck jumping your car in the morning you should have it checked.

"We can test a battery, test it's ability to start at any temperature," said Geahr.

That test just takes a few minutes. So does a test for the condition of a car's coolant. That's what Geahr says is the second most important thing to check.

"It's also an antifreeze. So when the temperatures get below 32 degrees, you run the risk of that antifreeze turning to ice," he said.

If the coolant did freeze, it could crack different parts of your car's engine. But Geahr says that's simple to prevent.

"Any shop can check it and make sure the ratio of coolant to water is correct so it won't freeze," he said.

Geahr says the third thing to check are your car's tires. Measure to make sure there is enough tread to handle winter weather.

"When we roll into the colder weather we also have snow, so make sure that tires are going to be up to the task of getting you down the road," said Geahr.

