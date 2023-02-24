Crews restore power to thousands in southern Indiana after widespread outages

Over 3,000 power outages were reported on Friday morning. Officials have since fixed the issue.

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. — Over 3,000 households were without power early Friday morning due to a widespread power outage in southern Indiana.

Parts of Clark and Lawrence counties were affected by the outage.

According to the outage maps, the issue was affecting Duke Energy and REMC customers.

Power was restored to thousands at around 5:30 a.m.

