FLOYD COUNTY, Ind. — Traffic is still being diverted due to the discovery of a sinkhole on I-265E in Floyd County.

The Indiana Department of Transportation closed I-265 East, between Charlestown Road and I-65, early on Wednesday morning.

Indiana State Police Sgt. Carey Huls shared photos of the large sinkhole, near the 5-mile marker.

Natalie Garrett, with INDOT, said there were reports on Tuesday night about a large pothole on the interstate.

INDOT said MAC Construction is currently on site working on repairs to fill and cap the hole. The department said they hope to have the eastbound lanes of I-265 reopened to traffic by Wednesday evening.

The lanes of I-265 west will be closed at 6 p.m. to conduct an inspection of that side of the roadway. INDOT says they will be using a ground penetrating radar, to help ensure the sinkhole does not extend under the westbound lanes.

Motorists can expect alternating lane closures for the next two hours, as of Noon Wednesday, according to INDOT.

A deadly crash happened within a few miles of the sinkhole on Wednesday morning as well.

