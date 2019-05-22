FLOYD COUNTY, Ind. — If you take I-265E in Floyd County during your daily commute, you will need to find an alternate route for a while.

Around 5:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Indiana State Police Sgt. Carey Huls shared photos of a large sinkhole that had developed on I-265E between Charlestown Road and I-65, near the 5-mile marker. The sinkhole has forced officials to close both eastbound lanes until further notice.

Huls said that the Indiana Department of Transportation is working hard to make repairs as quickly as possible. The department issued a statement saying that, weather permitting, it hopes to have the road reopened later today.

