COLUMBUS, Ind. — A Silver Alert was declared for 36-year-old Stephanie Ann Hudak of Columbus, Indiana.

Hudak is 5'8", 150 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen Tuesday, April 23, wearing a t-shirt and sweatpants. Police said Hudak could be in a red, older model Dodge Durango with a black front grill, black wheels and silver tail lights.

Police said Hudak is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance. If you have any information, contact the Columbus Police Department at 812-379-1689 or 911.