Police in Indiana are searching for a 57-year-old believed to be in extreme danger.

Ted D. Merkley was last seen on Thursday, March 28 in Carmel, Indiana, driving a gray 2007 Lincoln Navigator with Indiana plate 568RBQ. He was wearing a blue or gray zip-up hooded sweatshirt, jeans and slip-on shoes.

Merkley is 5'11" and 160 pounds with brown hair and green eyes. Police ask that anyone with information contact the Carmel Police Department at 317-571-2580 or 911.