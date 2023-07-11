The Greene County Sheriff's Department said Eric James King had been located without incident.

MARTIN COUNTY, Ind. — Police in southern Indiana said a man wanted for escape who stole a police car during a pursuit Tuesday has been located.

In a press release, the Greene County Sheriff's Department said Eric James King, of Paoli, was located by the department "without incident" on South Mount Nebo Road in Newberry, Indiana.

Indiana State Police said Green was located shortly after 4 a.m. and arrested.

According to Indiana State Police, troopers and officers with the Martin County Sheriff's Office were trying to arrest King for escaping home detention in Martin County.

Officers spotted King on U.S. 231 in Daviess County, but he refused to stop and drove off in a vehicle. Police believe King's vehicle ran out of fuel, and he pulled into a private drive.

Police again located King and attempted to take him into custody a second time, but he was able to gain control of a police vehicle, which he allegedly used to ram another police vehicle.

King left the scene in the stolen police vehicle, eventually crashing into a field in southern Greene County, state police said. After an initial search of the area, officers were not able to locate the suspect.

