INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Police say a man found dead in a parking lot outside the Indianapolis Motor Speedway was from Illinois.

The Speedway Police Department identified the man Tuesday as 38-year-old Adam Melchi of Plano, Illinois.

Police say his body was found in a tent Monday, a day after the Indianapolis 500.

The results of an autopsy have not yet been released. Police say they don't believe the death to be suspicious in nature.

