Police: Missing New Albany man has been located

Police said 73-year-old William Hicks was last seen on Silvercrest Drive around 3 a.m. Sunday. If located, contact New Albany Police immediately.

NEW ALBANY, Ind. — UPDATE: New Albany Police said Hicks has been located, alert canceled.

Original story July 25 10:45 a.m.

According to a release, the New Albany Police Department (NAPD) is seeking the public's help in locating a missing man.

NAPD said that 73-year-old William Hicks was last seen on Silvercrest Drive in New Albany around 3 a.m. Sunday.

Hicks is described as a 5-foot-4 white man with grey hair weighing approximately 145 pounds. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a white t-shirt and white shoes.

Police said Hicks has a medical condition that requires regular treatment he has gone without.

If located, contact the New Albany Police at 812-944-6411.

