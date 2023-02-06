Police clear 2 Kentuckiana Kohl's locations after bomb threat

In a post on social media, the City of New Albany said police bomb dogs went through the New Albany area Kohl's property and gave the all clear.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — New Albany officials are warning the public to stay away from Kohl's properties in Kentuckiana due to a bomb threat.

In a post on social media, the City of New Albany advised residents to avoid the Kohl's shopping center on Charlestown Road in New Albany, along with other Kohl's properties in Jeffersonville and Louisville.

Police dogs went through the New Albany Kohl's location and gave the all-clear officials said on their social media.

A Louisville Metro Police spokesperson said an anonymous threat dropped locations of where the bomb threats would be; the Louisville property was at the Standiford Plaza location.

He said the call came in before 3 p.m. and the Louisville property was cleared before 4 p.m.

This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as more information becomes available.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.