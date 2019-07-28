JEFFERSON, Ind. (AP) — Some Indiana police officers are reporting that they're seeing an increase in marijuana products, including pot-laced edibles and vaping devices, coming from states where the drug has been legalized.

Indiana State Police Sgt. Carey Huls said authorities have observed an increase of specialty marijuana products coming from states like California or Colorado with established laws permitting their use.

Indiana is now bordered by three states with some legal approval of the drug.

Illinois recently joined Michigan to become the 11th state plus the District of Columbia to decriminalize medicinal and recreational marijuana usage.

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb said earlier this year that he had tried marijuana as a college student, but still opposes legalization in the state.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.