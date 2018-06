LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A woman has been identified a few days after her body was found in Orange County, Indiana.

Indiana State Police say the victim was Kaylea Hickman, 23, of Paoli.

Her body was found in a wooded area near Northeast 3rd Street and Railroad Avenue.

Police say Hickman had been missing since May 26.

Officials say they do not suspect foul play.

© 2018 WHAS-TV