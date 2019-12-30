NEW ALBANY, Ind. — Both New Albany Police and Indiana State Police continue to investigate in a triple shooting in New Albany. It happened over the weekend, killing one man and sending two others to the hospital.

JaCory Long, 23, was killed in the shooting. On Monday, police released the names of the two other victims -- Demetrius Duncan, 30, and Keiara Reed,29 -- who have both been released from the hospital.

Officers spent Monday looking for more evidence and talking to more witnesses about the case.

Neighbors are left with unanswered questions.

"It was really scary," said Desiree Freiberger who lives just a few doors down from where shots were fired around 4:30 a.m. Saturday morning. "I thought they were in my apartment because they were so close. They were so loud."

Freiberger just moved to the area a month ago with her ten-month-old son. Waking up to the sound of gunshots was unsettling for her.

"I heard somebody scream that somebody had gotten shot," she said. "It was surprising, especially since I just moved here. New Albany doesn't have that bad of a crime rate, especially shootings."

New Albany Police Chief Todd Bailey also said the city rarely sees violence "of this type" and that his officers would work diligently to get to the bottom of it.

Though there's still no word on a suspect, Chief Bailey did release this statement Monday: "We are proud of the hard work and long hours investigators and officers have put into this case. Their hard work and persistence are of the utmost importance to maintaining a safe community and to holding those who violate law accountable. This case has many moving parts and it is likely to take some time to fully account for and understand the totality of the incident."

Meanwhile neighbors are left wondering.

"Just wondering when they're going to give out more details," said Freiberger. "Thinking about trying to get a place somewhere else."

Bailey said an autopsy has been done on JaCory Long, but the results will not be released since the investigation is ongoing.

