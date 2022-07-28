Chief: Mall shooting opens conversation among gun owners

Lawrence Police Chief Gary Woodruff said responsible gun owners should try to not add to the chaos if they have to pull their own gun to save lives.

Example video title will go here for this video

LAWRENCE, Ind. — Lawrence Police Chief Gary Woodruff said the recent mass shooting at the Greenwood Park Mall has started an important conversation among responsible gun owners about what to do if you ever have to pull your weapon to save lives.

Woodruff said it's simple.

"Comply with what the officer is saying. Return the firearm to your carrying solution or whatever you're carrying your firearm in and make sure your hands are clearly visible," he said.

He said these situations can be chaotic. Responsible gun owners should try not to do anything to add to that chaos, so things can go smoother.

"Our number one priority is to stabilize and neutralize any ongoing threat as rapidly as we can," said Woodruff.

The chief said if there is no ongoing threat the gun owner can put the gun down and wait with their hands clearly visible or call 911. But keep your hands up.

"Get on the phone, make that call to 911 and explain, 'I'm here where this incident just occurred. I was involved in it. I'm wearing a blue shirt and khaki pants,' and try to describe themselves," said Woodruff.

As law enforcement continues their investigation, he said the responsible gun owner may have to be handcuffed and removed from the scene. Woodruff said it's all about securing the scene and getting answers.

Attorney Carman Malone said she doesn't think criminal charges would be filed, but she said it never hurts to contact an attorney not only for legal help, but for emotional support.

"Having an attorney in your corner to give you that advice, counsel and take some of the heat off you, take the pressure off you and be your mouthpiece. That will be a relief " said Malone.