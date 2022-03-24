Investigators linked Kegan Kline with the fake social media profile 'anthony_shots' and said he was being looked at during the Delphi murders investigation.

INDIANAPOLIS — There's an update on the Delphi murders investigation. 13News is getting a look at a 194-page document, a transcription of a state police interview of Kegan Kline.

A true crime podcast was the first to get it.

Attorney Kevin Greenlee and journalist Aine Cain are the founders of the "The Murder Sheet" podcast. We spoke with them Thursday about how they were able to get the transcript and the disturbing details it reveals.

They have been following the deaths of Libby German and Abby Williams since the girls went missing while walking on a trail near the Monon High Bridge in Delphi five years ago. The girls' bodies were found one day later.

Investigators linked Kline with the fake social media profile 'anthony_shots.' They said he was being looked at during the investigation into Libby and Abby's murders.

The transcript, which is based on an Aug. 19, 2020 conversation between Kline and investigators, reveals Libby was in contact with the anthony_shots account the day of her murder and they say Kline was at his father's house in Peru, about 40 miles east of Delphi.

It also revealed how Kline communicated with other young girls.

"Some other girl gave anthony_shots her address, and shortly thereafter, this girl is coming home on a school bus and she sees someone in a ski mask looking into her bedroom window. That's like something out of a horror movie," Greenlee said.

Greenlee and Cain say the transcript gives insight into where the investigation stands. They reached out to investigators and the prosecutors office before they went public with it.

Kegan Kline has not admitted to the murders, has not been charged and is not officially a suspect in the case, according to police.

How to submit a tip in the Delphi case

Those with information about the case can email abbyandlibbytip@cacoshrf.com with as much information as possible, including:

Suspect's name

Date of birth or approximate age

Physical description, including height, weight, hair color, eye color

Address or location, including city

Vehicle information, including year, make, model, color

Specific reason for the tip; Why could they be the suspect?

Motivation for the crime

Connection to Delphi, Indiana