CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WHAS11) -- Clarksville's former Colgate Plant—a site that's been unused for more than a decade—will soon see new life.

Clarksville's redevelopment team said a new mixed-use plan will bring a hotel, residential spaces, commercial properties, and even a civic center.

But they're still preserving the landmark's history.

RELATED: A close up look at the Colgate Clock

Some of the neighbors said it's about time. They're excited about this new development because they see it bringing more jobs, businesses and other opportunities in their small tight-knit community.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.