1 person hospitalized after plane crashes in Floyds Knobs

Officials said crews responded to a single plane crash in the wooded area near the 5000 block of St. Marys Road.

FLOYDS KNOBS, Ind. — One person has been hospitalized after a plane crash in Floyds Knobs Tuesday morning.

Officials said the Lafayette Township Fire Protection District was dispatched to a wooded area near the 5000 block of St. Marys Road at around 10:45 a.m. after a small aircraft had reportedly gone down.

Rescue crews found the plane, and were able to remove one person from the crash scene. The person was conscious, and taken to the hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening.

The Floyd County Sheriff's Office is leading the investigation into the crash, and police said they believe the crash was pilot error.

